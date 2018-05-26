Let’s dance kochari: Armenians come together for a flash mob in Moscow

19:42, 26 May 2018
Marina Martirosyan
Public Radio of Armenia
Moscow

A number of Armenians came together in the park of the Armenian Embassy in Moscow to dance kochari.

The event follows a call from the Armenian community of the French city of Grenoble to gather in different parts of the word and dance kochari  in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the 2,800th anniversary of Yerevan.

The events aims to unite Armenians in Armenia and Diaspora around victorious kochari as a sign of the heroic past and national unity.

The initiative is supported by the Armenian Ministry of Diaspora, the Armenian Consulate General in Lyon and the Armenian Embassy in Russia.

The Moscow event was organized and coordinated by the Embassy’s cultural center.

