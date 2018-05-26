Presidents of Armenia, Finland meet in Tbilisi

The Presidents of Armenia and Finland Armen Sarkissian and Sauli Niinistö had a meeting in Tbilisi.

President Sarkissian hailed the stable development of Armenian-Finnish ties over the 25 five years of diplomatic relations. He attached importance to continued high-level political dialogue and invited his Finninsh counterpart to visit Armenia.

According to President Sarkissian, as small countries, Armenia and Finland share a number of similarities that serve a good basis for expanding the framework of cooperation.

Finland’s President, in turn, said they closely followed the recent changes in Armenia and were glad to see a civilized and peaceful solution.

The parties referred to the perspectives of Armenia-EU relations after the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and exchanged views on regional and global issues.