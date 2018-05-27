Armenian President, Elton John attend charity event in Yerevan

President Armen Sarkissian hosted world known British singer Elton John at his residence in Yerevan.

Earlier today Armen Sarkissian and Elton John, along with Director of the Starkey Hearing Technologies William Austin attended an event dedicated to children with health problems at the “Yerevan, my love” foundation.

During the event 100 hearing aids were provided to children with hearing problems from different regions of Armenia and Artsakh.

During a three-day charity program the Starkey Hearing Technologies fund will donate 2,500 hearing aids to children and adults.