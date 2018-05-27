Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win 2018 UEFA Champions League

00:47, 27 May 2018
Off

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to retain the Champions League title.

Real Madrid thus conquered their 13th Champions League title and the third straight.

Karim Benzema scored the opening goal six minutes into the second half.

Sadio Mane found a swift response for Liverpool but Bale, benched frequently by Zinedine Zidane on the big occasions this term, had other ideas.

Gareth Bale came off the bench to score one of the great goals in Champions League history and add to Loris Karius’ personal ordeal by sealing Real Madrid’s third consecutive European title.

