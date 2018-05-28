100th anniversary of First Armenian Republic celebrated at Sardarapat Memorial

15:15, 28 May 2018
Off

The 100th anniversary of the First Armenian Republic was celebrated at Sardarapat memorial today. Attending the event were Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, President Armen Sarkissian, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, , other officials and guests.

A military parade was held within the framework of the celebrations, presenting the three military victories of the 100 years of statehood.

Addressing the event, PM Nikol Pashinyan said that what happened on May 28, 1918 was unprecedented in the history of the Armenian people, as for the first time a state was established, where the power belonged to people and citizens.

“The Armenian people created one of the most glorious victories in history in Bash-Aparan and Sardarapat, crushing Turkish troops, and the proclamation of the First Republic became the crown of that victory,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, the Armenian people won, because for the first time in 400 years the Armenian people relied on themselves, not others. “The Armenian people won because they understood that the nation state is the only guarantor of identity and dignity, that only the state belonging to us –citizens – can ensure the protection of our rights, our security and future,” the Prime Minister said.

