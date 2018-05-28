Armenians dance Kochari in the center of Prague

Armenians gathered in the center of Prague on May 26 to dance Kochari on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia, Orer.eu reports.

The event was part of a flash mob initiated by the Armenian community of the French city of Grenoble and was organized by the Armenian Youth Union of the Czech Republic and President of the Urartu Armenian-Chzech Union Alexander Sargsyan.

As Armenians worldwide celebrate the 100th anniversary of the First Republuc, young people are planning to dance Berd in central Prague tonight.

Armenians in Moscow also joined the initiative and danced Kochari in front of the Armenian Embassy on Saturday.