Armenia’s rating in the world has gone sky-high, but challenges are ahead – President

Georgia is a unique country, which we have not had any problem with over thousands of years we have lived side-by-side, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

“We share many things. We share culture, in many cases we share common history. It’s a unique pair of nations that have lived together for thousands of years and have never really had a big trouble,” Armen Sarkissian said, wrapping up his visit to Georgia’s capital Tbilisi.

The President said the past year has been a special one for Armenia, not only because the country celebrates the 100th anniversary of the first Republic, but also because it made a shift from the parliamentary to presidential form of governance.

“The Parliament has elected a member of opposition as Prime Minister. But the same Parliament has chosen someone belonging to no political party, someone who has lived half of his life abroad like me as President, recognizing that we – Armenians –are a small state, but a global nation and it’s time for us all to come together,” he said.

Armen Sarkissian said to be proud to be the President of a country, “where we made dramatic changes without a real big conflict, or trouble in the streets, or loss of life. That makes me really proud of who I am as an Armenian, not as a President.”

“Everybody contributed to that – the ex-President and Prime Minister, who resigned, the leader of the opposition and everybody in the streets, every protester, every policeman. I had my small contribution, as well,” the President noted.

He added that “Armenia’s rating in the world has gone sky-high. He added, however, that challenges are ahead.

“The positive energy now has to be turned into creative energy to make the country between,” President Sarkissian stated.

The President said he expects only positive changes in the relations with Armenia.

Speaking about the new Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, the President said that it’s a bit different from what Georgia has signed with the EU.

“Armenia, unlike Georgia, is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union. It’s important for a small country like Armenia to have access to the Eurasian market. Besides, signing of the deal with the EU makes Armenia a unique country, as we thus become a bridge between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union,” the President noted.