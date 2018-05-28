Artsakh President issues address on First Armenian Republic Day

09:43, 28 May 2018
Off

On 28 May Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the day of the First Armenian Republic.

The address runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and personally myself I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the Day of the First Armenian Republic.

The 1918 May victories have become the foundation of restoration of the Armenian statehood. For centuries the Armenian people have been subjected to violence and massacres and have passed through numerous ordeals being deprived of statehood subject to foreign yoke.

Despite the fact that the First Armenian Republic survived for a short period of time its role in the life of our people is significant.

The heroic deeds of our brave sons in Sardarapat, Bash Aparan and Gharakilisa proved that Armenians can escape the massacre when they believe in their own strength, when they take up arms and defend their own land, when they are united and determined.

Mother Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, always keeping the spirit of the 1918 heroic battles, continue to defend and strengthen the two Armenian republics, develop the Armenian land and forge reliable and bright future of the Armenian people.

I once again congratulate all of us on this important state holiday wishing peace, welfare and all the best”.

Comments

Recent News

French Minister for Europe visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

10:20, 28 May 2018

Armenian President, Elton John attend charity event in Yerevan

21:38, 27 May 2018

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win 2018 UEFA Champions League

00:47, 27 May 2018

Members of Knesset defiant in face of Turkish threats over Armenian Genocide recognition

22:46, 26 May 2018

Let's dance kochari: Armenians come together for a flash mob in Moscow

19:42, 26 May 2018

Presidents of Armenia, Finland meet in Tbilisi

13:20, 26 May 2018

Head of NATO Liaison Office in the South Caucasus visits Armenia

12:31, 26 May 2018

Armenian PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on Independence Day

11:15, 26 May 2018

Armenian, Georgian Presidents discuss perspectives of inter-state relations

10:36, 26 May 2018

Diplomat praises Russian-Armenian cooperation

23:29, 25 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

French Minister for Europe visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenian President, Elton John attend charity event in Yerevan

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win 2018 UEFA Champions League

Members of Knesset defiant in face of Turkish threats over Armenian Genocide recognition

Let's dance kochari: Armenians come together for a flash mob in Moscow

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia