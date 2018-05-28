Artsakh President issues address on First Armenian Republic Day

On 28 May Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the day of the First Armenian Republic.

The address runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and personally myself I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the Day of the First Armenian Republic.

The 1918 May victories have become the foundation of restoration of the Armenian statehood. For centuries the Armenian people have been subjected to violence and massacres and have passed through numerous ordeals being deprived of statehood subject to foreign yoke.

Despite the fact that the First Armenian Republic survived for a short period of time its role in the life of our people is significant.

The heroic deeds of our brave sons in Sardarapat, Bash Aparan and Gharakilisa proved that Armenians can escape the massacre when they believe in their own strength, when they take up arms and defend their own land, when they are united and determined.

Mother Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, always keeping the spirit of the 1918 heroic battles, continue to defend and strengthen the two Armenian republics, develop the Armenian land and forge reliable and bright future of the Armenian people.

I once again congratulate all of us on this important state holiday wishing peace, welfare and all the best”.