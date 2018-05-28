French Minister for Europe visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today.

The Minister laid a wreath at the memorial to the Armenian Genocide victims and paid tribute to their memory with a moment of silence. Jean-Yves Le Drian later toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and left a note in the guestbook.

Within the framework of the visit, the French Minister for Europe will have meetings with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, other officials.