French Minister for Europe visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

10:20, 28 May 2018
Off

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today.

The Minister laid a wreath at the memorial to the Armenian Genocide victims and paid tribute to their memory with a moment of silence. Jean-Yves Le Drian later toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and left a note in the guestbook.

Within the framework of the visit, the French Minister for Europe will have meetings with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, other officials.

 

 

 

Comments

Recent News

Artsakh President issues address on First Armenian Republic Day

09:43, 28 May 2018

Armenian President, Elton John attend charity event in Yerevan

21:38, 27 May 2018

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win 2018 UEFA Champions League

00:47, 27 May 2018

Members of Knesset defiant in face of Turkish threats over Armenian Genocide recognition

22:46, 26 May 2018

Let's dance kochari: Armenians come together for a flash mob in Moscow

19:42, 26 May 2018

Presidents of Armenia, Finland meet in Tbilisi

13:20, 26 May 2018

Head of NATO Liaison Office in the South Caucasus visits Armenia

12:31, 26 May 2018

Armenian PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on Independence Day

11:15, 26 May 2018

Armenian, Georgian Presidents discuss perspectives of inter-state relations

10:36, 26 May 2018

Diplomat praises Russian-Armenian cooperation

23:29, 25 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Artsakh President issues address on First Armenian Republic Day

Armenian President, Elton John attend charity event in Yerevan

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win 2018 UEFA Champions League

Members of Knesset defiant in face of Turkish threats over Armenian Genocide recognition

Let's dance kochari: Armenians come together for a flash mob in Moscow

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia