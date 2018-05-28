Knesset vote on Armenian Genocide postponed

17:05, 28 May 2018
Knesset vote on the Armenian Genocide has been postponed, Archimandrite Koryun Baghdasarian fron the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem told Public Radio of Armenia. 

He said no further details were provided, but the vote may take place next week.

Lawmakers in Israel were expected to vote on on a bill submitted by Zionist Union MK Itzik Shmuli and Likud MK Amir Ohana.

Last week the Knesset voted 16-0 to approve a motion submitted by Meretz chairwoman Tamar Zandberg on holing the first-ever debate of the recognition in the Knesset’s plenary.

