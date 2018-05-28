President Sarkissian calls to work together to create tomorrow’s Armneia

President Armen Sarkissian has issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of the First Republic of Armenia.

“100 years ago our people that had seen genocide and were standing on the verge of life and death, regained with great effort their independence by proclaiming the independence of the First Republic of Armenia,” President Sarkissian said.

“Although short and facing a number of problems, the First Republic of Armenia served as a basis for the development of economy, education, science and culture in the years that followed, for the formation of an educated and well-informed society, which, in turn, resulted in new independence and new victories in 1991, the President added.

“Today we are obliged to realize with special depth the significance of the Armenian statehood. As a result of the recent changes in Armenia we have a chance for a drastic start, for which we possess enough human and institutional resources. We have to bring together these resources, we must act more responsibly and flexibly, because turning points create a chance for a flight, Armen Sarkissian added.

“Therefore, let’s work together to create tomorrow’s Armenia, valuing and developing today’s Armenia,” the President stated.