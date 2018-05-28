President Sarkissian calls to work together to create tomorrow’s Armneia

13:23, 28 May 2018
Off

President Armen Sarkissian has issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of the First Republic of Armenia.

“100 years ago our people that had seen genocide and were standing on the verge of life and death, regained with great effort their independence by proclaiming the independence of the First Republic of Armenia,” President Sarkissian said.

“Although short and facing a number of problems, the First Republic of Armenia served as a basis for the development of economy, education, science and culture in the years that followed, for the formation of an educated and well-informed society, which, in turn, resulted in new independence and new victories in 1991, the President added.

“Today we are obliged to realize with special depth the significance of the Armenian statehood.  As a result of the recent changes in Armenia we have a chance for a drastic start, for which we possess enough human and institutional resources. We have to bring together these resources, we must act more responsibly and flexibly, because turning points create a chance for a flight, Armen Sarkissian added.

“Therefore, let’s work together to create tomorrow’s Armenia, valuing and developing today’s Armenia,” the President stated.

Comments

Recent News

Knesset vote on Armenian Genocide postponed

17:05, 28 May 2018

The U.S. committed to working with Armenia's new government

16:33, 28 May 2018

Armenians dance Kochari in the center of Prague

14:59, 28 May 2018

The US will continue to work with the Armenian government and people - Bridget Brink

13:58, 28 May 2018

Armenia’s rating in the world has gone sky-high, but challenges are ahead - President

11:20, 28 May 2018

French Minister for Europe visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

10:20, 28 May 2018

Artsakh President issues address on First Armenian Republic Day

09:43, 28 May 2018

Armenia celebrates 100th anniversary of First Republic of Armenia

09:10, 28 May 2018

Armenian President, Elton John attend charity event in Yerevan

21:38, 27 May 2018

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win 2018 UEFA Champions League

00:47, 27 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Knesset vote on Armenian Genocide postponed

The U.S. committed to working with Armenia's new government

Armenians dance Kochari in the center of Prague

The US will continue to work with the Armenian government and people - Bridget Brink

Armenia’s rating in the world has gone sky-high, but challenges are ahead - President

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia