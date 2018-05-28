The U.S. committed to working with Armenia’s new government

Bridget Brink, Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) in the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, visited Armenia May 27-28 for meetings with the new government and civil society.

In her first meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, DAS Brink congratulated him on the election and for a peaceful transition of government. She welcomed the Prime Minister’s stated commitment to fight corruption and offered continued U.S. support for anti-corruption efforts.

DAS Brink discussed a range of bilateral issues with Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. She stressed the United States’ commitment to working with the new government to strengthen bilateral ties and attract additional U.S. investment. She pointed to the U.S.-Armenia Task Force (USATF) as an opportunity to make real progress in advancing mutual goals.

DAS Brink noted that, as a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States would continue to support a negotiated settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and remain actively engaged with the sides in seeking a peaceful solution within the context of the Minsk Group process.

DAS Brink also met with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, commending his efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution during the recent protests. She emphasized that the United States would continue to partner with the Armenian government on programs that create economic opportunities, strengthen democratic institutions, and improve livelihoods for the Armenian people.

“It is always a pleasure to visit Armenia, and this trip highlighted once again Armenia’s most powerful and important resource: its people,” DAS Brink noted in a meeting with young Armenian leaders. “I am heartened by the spirit of the Armenian people, and especially encouraged by you – the young leaders of Armenia – who have shown such passion and dedication to building a bright future for your country.”

DAS Brink expresses her congratulations to the Armenian government and people on the 100th anniversary of the First Armenian Republic.