The US will continue to work with the Armenian government and people – Bridget Brink

President Armen Sarkissian received today a delegation led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink.

President Sarkissian emphasized the close cooperation with the US and the high level of bilateral inter-state relations and noted that “Armenia is interested in further deepening of cooperation.”

The Armenian President hailed the US efforts towards the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict together with the other Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group –Russia and France.

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary congratulated President Sarkissian on taking office and on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia.

Bridget Brink praised Mr. Sarkissian’s mediating efforts and encouraging steps towards a peaceful settlement of the recent protest sin Armenia.

“The US will continue to work with the Armenian government and people on issues of fight against corruption, creation of a favorable business environment for American investors, promotion of human rights and development of tourism,” the Deputy Assistant Secretary said.