#Aripariqochari: Armenians dance Kochari worldwide

11:47, 29 May 2018
Off

Armenians in Australia joined a flash mob to dance Kochari on the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the 2,800th anniversary of Yerevan.

Armenians danced against the stunning Sydney Harbour backdrop.

Armenians in the Dutch city of Almelo also joined the action, the Armenian Apostolic Church of Almelo informs.

The Abovian Cultural Center in The Hague, the Netherlands also joined the pan-Armenian flash mob “Ari Pari Qochari” initiated by the Armenian Cultural House of Grenoble.

In Greece, the flash mob was organized by Urartu dance ensemble.

The Armenian community of Estonia danced Kochari at Raekoja plats (Town Hall Square) in Tallinn, Estonia.

The Armenian Evangelical College in Lebanon also joined the event.

In Barcelona, Spain, the dance was performed by the Armenian Cultural Association in Barcelona.

Buenos Aires, Argentina also joined the flash mob.

A number of other communities in Armenia and abroad also joined the initiative.

Comments

