Armenian stresses the need for soonest ratification of EU deal

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the continuous development of relations with the European Union and the constructive dialogue in all domains.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed the importance of ratification of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by all member states as soon as possible and voiced confidence that it would give new impetus to cooperation and contribute to the implementation of reforms in different spheres.

Toivo Klaar said he hopes the cooperation will keep expanding even after the agreement comes into force temporarily.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed issues related to the Karabakh conflict settlement.

PM Pashinyan noted that Armenia remains committed to a peaceful settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship format and attached importance to the involvement of civil society in confidence-building measures, which, he said, will contribute to the formation of a constructive environment and advancement in talks.

The parties exchanged views on issues of reciprocal interest.