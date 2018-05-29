Armenia’s new government determined to continue close partnership with EU

Armenia’s new government, formed on the wave of the nationwide love and solidarity movement, is determined to continue close partnership with the European Union, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an address on the occasion of Europ Day.

“Europe Day symbolizes peace and unity, which the modern Europe embodies the best. Indeed, lessons learned by Europe, which experienced two devastating world wars, can be a guiding way forward for the entire humanity. A stable, peaceful and developing society and a true citizen can be shaped only through respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, tolerance, democracy and other common values,” the Foreign Minister said.

He noted that since ancient times, Armenia has been a part of European civilization and tried to make its modest, but visible contribution to the latter’s development. “Today, Armenia continues expanding its ties with the European Union and EU member states, strengthening its position in European structures, in particular in the Council of Europe, and contributing to the work of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.”

“Significant developments have been taking place in our relations with the EU since last year’s celebration of the Europe Day. Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed in November, 2017 and was ratified by Armenia in April of this year. It is not just a new legal instrument regulating relations between Armenia and EU, but an expression of partnership based on the common system of values. In February, we signed “the Armenia-EU Partnership Priorities” document, which along with the CEPA is the main guideline for further development of bilateral cooperation,” Minister Mnatsakanyan said.

He added that the new agreement is a unique development plan with its clear goals and timetable, and its successful implementation will have a profound impact on almost all areas of public life.

“Armenia’s new government, formed on the wave of the nationwide love and solidarity movement, is determined to continue close partnership with the European Union, remains committed to the established agenda, our commitment and vision to regional stability, peace and sustainable development,” Armenia’s top diplomat stated.