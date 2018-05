Two air companies have been licensed by the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia to carry out flights in Surgut-Yerevan-Surgut and Odessa-Yerevan-Odessa directions.

The Russian Utair company will launch weekly flights in Surgut-Yerevan-Surgut flights from June 14. The flights will be carried out every Thursday.

The Odessa-Yerevan-Odessa flights will be launched on July 7 and will be carried out by the Ukraine International Airlines every Saturday.