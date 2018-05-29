Four-year hunt for missing MH370 ends

Photo: Reuters

The four-year hunt for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has ended with the latest, privately funded search coming to a close, the BBC reports.

US-based Ocean Infinity had been using a deep-sea vessel to survey a vast area of the southern Indian Ocean.

But it found nothing and Malaysia’s government says it has no plans to begin any new searches.

The plane disappeared on 8 March 2014 while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board.

Official search efforts ended last year and there are still fierce debates about what happened to the flight.