Garden of Sardarabad dedicated in Eternal Valley Memorial Park

10:51, 29 May 2018
Off

On May 24th, at the Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary in Newhall, opened a monument dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia, Massis Post reports.

The monument is a small-scale copy of the Sardarapat Memorial in Armenia which is a symbol of pride and survival and marks the place of Armenia’s successful last-ditch effort to save the nation from obliteration at the hands of the Turks in the Battle of Sardarapat on May 22–26, 1918.

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church presided over the dedication of the monument. He was accompanied by Diocesan clergy the Very Rev. Fr. Dajad Dz. V. Yardemian, Archpriest Fr. Sarkis Petoyan, the Rev. Fr. Vazken Movsesian, the Rev. Fr. Yeghia Isayan, the Rev. Fr. Yeremia Khachatryan, the Rev. Fr. Serovbe Alanjian and the Rev. Fr. Yeghishe Ksachikyan.

Armenian-Americans and representatives of civic officials participated in the ceremonial rite. In his remarks, Archbishop Derderian expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Eternal Valley Memorial Park for the noble initiative.

Referencing to the significance of the monument, Archbishop Derderian said, “This is a historic day in the life of the Armenian community, as we all witness the rise of a monument which reminds the nation of Armenia and the world about the heroic Battle of Sardarabad for the defense of our Christian Faith and the ancestral land of Armenia.”

“The building of this beautiful monument, which was initiated by Dignity Memorial, through the leadership of Anthony Lampe, Market Director, Sam Azar, Market Sales Director and Arthur Keledjian, Market Sales Manager, Curtis Woods – Lampais, manager, is symbolic of life. The souls of those who depart from this earthly life shall find rest and comfort in Christ’s Resurrection, for the monument symbolizes and instills in us the vision of rebirth. I together with my brothers in Christ and the community thank you for your initiative, which will undoubtedly and continuously inspire us all with the vision of our forefathers and the respect rendered to the martyred nation of Armenia by Dignity Memorial. I assure you that as of today, thousands of people will be informed of this monument and will be inspired with what they see. They will praise your initiative and be so thankful. I pray and hope that you will one day visit Armenia and see the sacred land of Sardarabad,” concluded Archbishop Derderian.

Comments

Recent News

#Aripariqochari: Armenians dance Kochari worldwide

11:47, 29 May 2018

Knesset Speaker pulls Armenian Genocide bill from agenda "to avoid embarrassment"

09:46, 29 May 2018

Armenian, French FMs talk bilateral relations, Karabakh settlement

18:36, 28 May 2018

Knesset vote on Armenian Genocide postponed

17:05, 28 May 2018

The U.S. committed to working with Armenia's new government

16:33, 28 May 2018

100th anniversary of First Armenian Republic celebrated at Sardarapat Memorial

15:15, 28 May 2018

Armenians dance Kochari in the center of Prague

14:59, 28 May 2018

The US will continue to work with the Armenian government and people - Bridget Brink

13:58, 28 May 2018

President Sarkissian calls to work together to create tomorrow's Armneia

13:23, 28 May 2018

Armenia’s rating in the world has gone sky-high, but challenges are ahead - President

11:20, 28 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

#Aripariqochari: Armenians dance Kochari worldwide

Knesset Speaker pulls Armenian Genocide bill from agenda "to avoid embarrassment"

Armenian, French FMs talk bilateral relations, Karabakh settlement

Knesset vote on Armenian Genocide postponed

The U.S. committed to working with Armenia's new government

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia