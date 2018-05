The Armenian national team played a draw with Malta in an international friendly held at Gernot Langes Stadion (Wattens, Austria).

Armenia’s Ivan Yagan opened the score in the 13th minute, but the goal was cancelled Andre Agius towards the end of the first half.

Armnia was left with ten men after Varazdat Haroyan was sent of in the 77th minute.

Armenia will next play Moldova on June 4.