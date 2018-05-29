Syria recognizes Abkhazia and South Ossetia

15:59, 29 May 2018
Off

Syrian has reached agreements with Abkhazia and South Ossetia on mutual recognition and establishment of diplomatic relations.

“The Republic of South Ossetia and the Syrian Arab Republic declare mutual recognition and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries at the level of embassies from the date this communique is published,” reads a communique on the website of the Ossetian Foreign Ministry.

Both countries are seeking “to establish and develop full-scale political, economic and cultural cooperation,” the communique says.”

On May 29, 2018, the Republic of Abkhazia and the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR) agreed on the mutual recognition and establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries through embassies, which reflects their common strive to develop relations in all areas,” Abkhaz President Raul Hajimba said in a statement released on his official website on Tuesday.

“We highly value this step made by the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and are confident that our relations will be developing in the spirit of mutual confidence and cooperation,” Hajimba stated.

Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Nauru were the only nations to have recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia so far.

Comments

Recent News

Armenian stresses the need for soonest ratification of EU deal

18:32, 29 May 2018

Poland's Presidential Palace lights up in the colors of Armenian flag

17:12, 29 May 2018

Flights from Yerevan to Surgut and Odessa to be launched this summer

17:02, 29 May 2018

PACE Monitors compliment Armenian people on peaceful change of power

16:25, 29 May 2018

US Ambassador thanks Public Radio of Armenia for “noble work”

14:57, 29 May 2018

Badwater 135 Ultramarathon accepts first Armenian

13:32, 29 May 2018

Four-year hunt for missing MH370 ends

12:52, 29 May 2018

#Aripariqochari: Armenians dance Kochari worldwide

11:47, 29 May 2018

Garden of Sardarabad dedicated in Eternal Valley Memorial Park

10:51, 29 May 2018

Knesset Speaker pulls Armenian Genocide bill from agenda "to avoid embarrassment"

09:46, 29 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian stresses the need for soonest ratification of EU deal

Poland's Presidential Palace lights up in the colors of Armenian flag

Flights from Yerevan to Surgut and Odessa to be launched this summer

PACE Monitors compliment Armenian people on peaceful change of power

US Ambassador thanks Public Radio of Armenia for “noble work”

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia