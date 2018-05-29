Syria recognizes Abkhazia and South Ossetia

Syrian has reached agreements with Abkhazia and South Ossetia on mutual recognition and establishment of diplomatic relations.

“The Republic of South Ossetia and the Syrian Arab Republic declare mutual recognition and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries at the level of embassies from the date this communique is published,” reads a communique on the website of the Ossetian Foreign Ministry.

Both countries are seeking “to establish and develop full-scale political, economic and cultural cooperation,” the communique says.”

On May 29, 2018, the Republic of Abkhazia and the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR) agreed on the mutual recognition and establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries through embassies, which reflects their common strive to develop relations in all areas,” Abkhaz President Raul Hajimba said in a statement released on his official website on Tuesday.

“We highly value this step made by the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and are confident that our relations will be developing in the spirit of mutual confidence and cooperation,” Hajimba stated.

Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Nauru were the only nations to have recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia so far.