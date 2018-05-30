Ambassador Samantha Power to give an open lecture in Yerevan on June 8

Ambassador Samantha Power and human rights activist John Prendergast will deliver an open lecture at the American University of Armenia on June 8 as part of the events organized by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

Ambassador Samantha Power is the Anna Lindh Professor of the Practice of Global Leadership and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and Professor of Practice at Harvard Law School. From 2013 to 2017 Power served as the 28th U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, as well as a member of President Obama’s cabinet.

From 2009 to 2013, Power served on the National Security Council as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, where she focused on issues including atrocity prevention. Ambassador Power has been named one of TIME’s “100 Most Influential People” and one of Foreign Policy’s “Top 100 Global Thinkers.”

John Prendergast is a human rights activist and New York Times best-selling author who has focused on peace in Africa for over thirty years. He is the Founding Director of the Enough Project, an initiative to end genocide and crimes against humanity. He is also the Co-Founder with George Clooney of The Sentry, a new investigative initiative chasing the assets of war criminals and their international facilitators.

John has worked for the Clinton White House, the State Department, two members of Congress, the National Intelligence Council, UNICEF, Human Rights Watch, the International Crisis Group, and the U.S. Institute of Peace. Prendergast also serves as Executive Director of Not On Our Watch, founded by Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney.

Armenia to Host Aurora Humanitarian Initiative’s Annual Weekend of Humanitarian-Related Events June 8-10, 2018.

Pre-eminent humanitarians, academics, philanthropists, human rights defenders, government officials, journalists and business leaders from around the world will gather for the purpose of galvanizing action to address today’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and to celebrate the best of humanity. The weekend will culminate with the presentation of the third annual $1.1 million Aurora Prize, a global humanitarian award given to an individual for the exceptional impact their actions have had on preserving human life and advancing humanitarian causes. The laureate is invited to share $1million with organizations which inspire their work. 2018 Aurora Humanitarians will be announced on April 24.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative was founded in memory of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in honor of their saviors by descendants of the survivors who wish to demonstrate their gratitude by action.

The 2018 Aurora weekend of events will feature the Aurora Dialogues, an international platform for academics and practitioners who explore and debate humanitarian challenges. The conference will seek to better understand the issues, analyze lessons learned from the past, and encourage innovative action in the present to foster a better future.