Armenian, Georgian PMs make statement for the press

Led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, an Armenian government delegation arrived in Georgia on an official visit today.

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs Mikheil Janelidze welcomed the Prime Minister of Armenia at the Tbilisi International Airport.

Nikol Pashinyan headed for the Office of Georgian Government, where he had a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

The two Prime Minister made a statement for the press following a face-to-face meeting.