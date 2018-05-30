Ethnic, religious minorities enjoying equal rights in Iran: Armenian Bishop says

09:37, 30 May 2018
Off

His Grace Bishop Krikor Chiftjian, Prelate of the Diocese of the Armenian Diocese of Atrpatakan in Iran hailed the freedom of religious minorities in Iran and reassured that they enjoy equal civil rights with Muslims, Mehr News Agency reports. 

“The point, that ethnic and religious minorities enjoy equal civil rights with what Muslims have, shows that civil rights are observed in Iran and this issue should be known to the world,” said His Grace Bishop Krikor Chiftjian.

The Armenian senior religious leader described Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and the founder of the Islamic Republic late Ayatollah Khomeini as the axes of unity among different religious and ethnic communities of Iran.

“Religious minorities have always been side by side with their Muslim bothers in defending the causes of the Islamic Establishment,” he added.

Comments

Recent News

Armenian, Georgian PMs make statement for the press

13:16, 30 May 2018

Armenia seeks to expand relations with Iran - PM

12:14, 30 May 2018

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko killed in Kiev

11:03, 30 May 2018

Czech Airlines returning to Armenia

10:05, 30 May 2018

Armenia's new government determined to continue close partnership with EU

23:30, 29 May 2018

International friendly: Armenia 1-1 Malta

22:55, 29 May 2018

Armenian stresses the need for soonest ratification of EU deal

18:32, 29 May 2018

Poland's Presidential Palace lights up in the colors of Armenian flag

17:12, 29 May 2018

Flights from Yerevan to Surgut and Odessa to be launched this summer

17:02, 29 May 2018

PACE Monitors compliment Armenian people on peaceful change of power

16:25, 29 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian, Georgian PMs make statement for the press

Armenia seeks to expand relations with Iran - PM

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko killed in Kiev

Czech Airlines returning to Armenia

Armenia's new government determined to continue close partnership with EU

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia