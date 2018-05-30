Ethnic, religious minorities enjoying equal rights in Iran: Armenian Bishop says

His Grace Bishop Krikor Chiftjian, Prelate of the Diocese of the Armenian Diocese of Atrpatakan in Iran hailed the freedom of religious minorities in Iran and reassured that they enjoy equal civil rights with Muslims, Mehr News Agency reports.

“The point, that ethnic and religious minorities enjoy equal civil rights with what Muslims have, shows that civil rights are observed in Iran and this issue should be known to the world,” said His Grace Bishop Krikor Chiftjian.

The Armenian senior religious leader described Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and the founder of the Islamic Republic late Ayatollah Khomeini as the axes of unity among different religious and ethnic communities of Iran.

“Religious minorities have always been side by side with their Muslim bothers in defending the causes of the Islamic Establishment,” he added.