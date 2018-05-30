Georgian President says glad to see “Armenia’s democratic Prime Minister”

On an official visit to Tbilisi, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Georgian President Gitogi Margvelashvili.

“I’m glad to meet Armenia’s democratic Prime Minister. I hope your visit will give new impetus to centuries-old relations between Armenia and Georgia.

Nikol Pashinyan noted in turn, that he’s glad the visit is taking place against the background of democratic processes in Armenia.

“I’m confident democracy is of vital importance to our countries,” Pahsinyan said, pledging to spare no effort to give new impetus to bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister noted that 2018 is rich in events and said he hopes to meet Giorgi Margvelashvili once again on the sidelines of the 17th Francophonie Summit.