Kim Kardashian will reportedly meet Donald Trump

15:45, 30 May 2018
Off

Kim Kardashian is reportedly due to meet with President Donald Trump today as she campaigns to have a jailed great-grandmother set free.

Kardashian is campaigning for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, who is serving a life sentence at the Aliceville Correctional Facility, in Alabama.

TMZ reports that Kim has been in talks with Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner – Trump’s senior adviser – to secure the release of 62-year-old Alice, who has spent 20 years behind bars for a non-violent drug offence.

Reports claim that Kim and her attorney Shawn Holley have scheduled a meeting at the White House today.

