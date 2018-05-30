‘Murdered’ Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko is alive

18:58, 30 May 2018
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, widely reported to have been assassinated in Kiev on Tuesday, is alive and well, the BBC reports.

Mr Babchenko, a high-profile critic of the Kremlin, appeared at a press conference on Ukrainian TV on Wednesday.

The head of Ukraine’s security services, Vasyl Hrytsak, told reporters the “murder” had been staged to expose Russian agents.

“According to information received by the Ukrainian security service, the killing of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was ordered by the Russian security services themselves,” Mr Hrytsak said.

Mr Babchenko was supposedly found by his wife bleeding at the entrance to his block of flats, shot several times in the back, and died in an ambulance.

The journalist apparently did not tell his wife that the murder had been staged. “Special apologies to my wife,” he said.

