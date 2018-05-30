No unsolvable issues in Armenian-Georgian relations – Nikol Pashinyan

On a visit to Georgia, Armenian Prime Minister said it’s an honor for him to make his first official visit to Georgia, “as the development of relations with Georgia is of special importance on Armenia’s political agenda.”

“There are no unsolvable issues in the Armenian-Russian relations, Pashinyan said, addressing the press following face-to-face talks with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

“We have come here to open up new perspectives and solve concrete issues,” PM Pashinyan said.

“It’s no coincidence that I’m paying my first official visit to brotherly Georgia, as we are tied with close historic centuries-old relations, friendship and mutual trust. I’m confident the warm relations between our peoples and countries will form a solid basis for the further reinforcement of inter-state ties,” the Armenian Prime Minister said.

Giorgi Kvirikashvili noted, in turn, that Georgia was closely following the developments in Armenia and is supporting the democratic processes taking place in the country.

“Stability in Armenia is important to us,” the Georgian PM noted.

During talks in Tbilisi the Armenian and Georgian Prime Ministers discussed a wide range of issues related to cooperation in the fields of trade and economy, energy, transport, agriculture, tourism and culture.

The interlocutors hailed the level of energy cooperation and attached importance to the further deepening of cooperation in the transport sector.

Nikol Pashinyan invited his Georgian counterpart to Armenia.