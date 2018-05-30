Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko killed in Kiev

11:03, 30 May 2018
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was gunned down outside his apartment in Kiev on Tuesday, TASS reports.

Babchenko, 41, was found bleeding at the entrance to his block of flats by his wife and died in an ambulance.

He was reportedly shot several times in the back.

Kiev police chief Andrei Krishchenko earlier said that police viewed Babchenko’s professional activities as a most likely motive.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has accused Russia of being behind the killing, teh BBC reports.

“I am confident that the Russian totalitarian machine did not forgive him his honesty and principled stance,” the prime minister posted on Facebook.

Russia has called for an investigation but said “bloody crimes” had become routine for the “Kiev regime”.

