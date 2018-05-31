Armenia elected Vice-Cahir of a UNESCO Committee Bureau

Armenia has been elected Vice-Chair of the Bureau of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to its Countries of Origin or its Restitution in case of Illicit Appropriation for a period of two years.

The 21st session of the Committee was held in Paris on May 30-31.

The Committee is composed of 22 Member States of UNESCO elected by the General Conference at its ordinary sessions.

UNESCO Member States which have lost certain cultural objects of fundamental significance and are calling for their restitution or return, in cases where international conventions cannot be applied, may call on the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to its Countries of Origin or its Restitution in case of Illicit Appropriation.