Armenian Government keen to boost trade turnover with Georgia – PM

18:39, 31 May 2018
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is paying an official visit to Georgia, met with Georgian and Armenian businessmen. The Prime Minister first had working lunch with Georgian entrepreneurs, then with Georgia-based Armenian business people.

The Premier briefed them on his government’s economic priorities, including simplification of tax and customs administration, anticorruption measures, as well as the steps aimed at improving the business environment in general, which the Executive is going to implement in the near future.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed the need for continued development of Armenian-Georgian business ties. The Prime Minister underscored that his government is keen to boost the trade turnover between the two countries, implement joint investment programs and, in this respect, is prepared to take steps with a view to bringing more Georgian capital in our country.

