Armenian, Greek, Jewish publications in Turkey to receive more state funds

10:01, 31 May 2018
Turkey’s Press Advertising Authority will hand out TL 200,000 ($44,838) to publications in the Greek, Armenian and Jewish communities, Daily Sabah reports.

The program was launched in 2011 to help financially struggling presses belonging to communities concentrated in Istanbul. Every year, an average TL 150,000 is allocated for newspapers. The Press Advertising Authority (BİK) oversees the program that aims to promote freedom of expression. Weeklies will be granted TL 28,000 each, while dailies will receive TL 36,000. The only requirement to be entitled to funds is that the publication has to have been in circulation for at least 10 years.

According to the reports, since 2011, the Authority has supplied cash assistance of TL 1.1 million to minority newspapers, including Normarmara, Jamanak, Apoyevmatini, Agos, İho and Şalom.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the agency’s Chairman of the Board Adnan Ertem said those newspapers were barred from publishing commercials of state-run agencies – a major revenue for many local newspapers – but a regulation in 2012 enabled them to do so. He added this still failed to generate revenues for these newspapers to sustain themselves. Ertem says there are only six newspapers eligible for the funds.

