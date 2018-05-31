Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem writes to Knesset Speaker

12:53, 31 May 2018
His Beatitude Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, wrote a letter to the Speaker of the Knesset Mr. Yuli Edelstein.

In the letter His Beatitude expressed his frustration over the decision to withdraw the proposal on Armenian Genocide recognition from Knesset agenda.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein pulled the bill on recognizing the Armenian Genocide item from the Knesset agenda to avoid an embarrassment to the Knesset, because it was unclear there would be a majority in favor, the Jerusalem Post quotes his spokesman as saying.

The vote on recognizing the Armenian Genocide was set for Tuesday, after a motion to do so by Meretz chairwoman MK Tamar Zandberg was approved 16-0.

Zandberg accused Edelstein of putting politics ahead of morality, dismissing the Knesset Speaker’s words in favor of her motion.

