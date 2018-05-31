Armenian PM visits Hovhannes Tumanyan House in Tbilisi

On an official visit to Georgia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan visited today Hovhannes Tumanyan House scientific-cultural center in Tbilisi.

Accompanied by Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan, Primate of Georgia Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Church, and Gissanneh Hovsepyan, Director of the Scientific and Cultural Center, the Premier and his spouse toured the center in a bid to get acquainted with the exhibits on display. They took the opportunity to talk to the representatives of the Armenian community.

The Prime Minister also watched a puppet performance, entitled Barkendan, after which he was seen to the southern balcony where Hovhannes Tumanyan liked to have a rest and host guests. In conclusion, the Premier was invited to a tea party in accordance with the established tradition.