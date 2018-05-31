Istanbul Prosecutor rules using the term “Armenian Genocide” not a crime

The Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office has ruled that the term “Armenian Genocide” falls within the limits of freedom of speech and thought, Ermenihaber.am reports.

The Prosecutor’s Office dropped the case against three participants of the Armenian Genocide commemoration event in Istanbul on April 24, who had been detained and subsequently released for holding genocide posters and photos of victims.

An investigation was then launched against them for “inciting hatred and enmity among the people.”

When announcing the decision, the Prosecutor said there are no enough grounds for launching criminal proceedings and referred to the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights, noting that “the term Armenian Genocide falls within the limits of freedom of speech and thought.”