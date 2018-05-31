Kim Kardashian meets with Trump to discuss prison reform

09:45, 31 May 2018
Off

Kim Kardashian West has met President Donald Trump to discuss a potential pardon for a 63-year-old great grandmother who is serving life in prison, the BBC reports.

Alice Marie Johnson has been behind bars for more than two decades for a first-time drug offence.

Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has also been speaking with Mrs Kardashian West about the case for months.

Johnson’s daughters confirmed today’s meeting to BBC News.

President Trump later tweeted that they had a “great meeting”.

Johnson’s story first caught the reality television star’s eye after she saw a short video about the case posted on social media.

Mrs Kardashian West was moved to ask her longtime personal lawyer, Shawn Holley, to take a look at the case and is paying for a new legal team for Johnson.

The reality television star was also able to join forces with Mr Kushner, a senior adviser to the president who has been pushing for federal prison reform.

