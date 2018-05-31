Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane stands down

15:16, 31 May 2018
Off

Zinedine Zidane says he is stepping down as Real Madrid boss, just five days after leading them to a third straight Champions League triumph.

The Frenchman informed president Florentino Perez of his decision to quit earlier this morning.

He said: “I’ve taken the decision to not continue next year as Real Madrid coach.”

Zidane added: “I made this decision because I love this club, I love (Florentino Perez) and I am grateful to him.

“This is the best moment for everyone, it might seem a bit strange, but it had to be done for the good of all of us.

“This team needs to keep winning, and it needs a change after three years, a new voice, another way of working.”

