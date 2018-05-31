UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador honored for support to Armenia

Armenian Ambassador to the United States Grigor Hovhannissian paid a visit to Ambassador Esther Coopersmith – a prominent member of the DC community, a great humanitarian and prominent advocate for women’s rights, who held several key posts in the Carter, Reagan and Clinton administrations (including serving as U.S. Representative to the UNESCO), the Armenian Embassy to the US reports.

Among numerous global awards, received from foreign governments and international organizations, Ambassador Coopersmith was awarded the Humanitarian Award by the Government of Armenia in 1991 for her continuous support to the newly-independent Republic.