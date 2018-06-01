Armenian Genocide to be brought to Knesset agenda, when there is majority support – Speaker

Knesset Speaker Yuli Yoel Edelstein replied to His Beatitude Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, noting that discussions on the Armenian Genocide recognition “were not scheduled for this week, at all.”

“I regret that incorrect publications caused you disappointment. The discussion about recognition of the Armenian Genocide was not scheduled for this week at all, so it was not pulled of the agenda. I did not remove the item of the agenda, not by insinuation and not in fact. I do not take one word back of what I said on the subject,” Edelstein said in a letter to Archbishop Nourhan Manougian.

“I remain true to what I have said in the past years over and over again: the Israeli Knesset must recognize the Armenian Genocide because it is the right and moral thing to do- and not because of political or momentary diplomatic interests,” he added.

“The moment we are convinced the Knesset will have a majority for recognition, we will bring it to a plenary voting. I will therefore do everything that is in my ability, and I hope that my efforts will bear fruits,” Mr. Edelstein said.

The comments come in response to a letter by His Beatitude Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, expressing frustration over the decision to withdraw the bill on Armenian Genocide recognition from Knesset agenda.