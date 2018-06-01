Armenian Genocide to be brought to Knesset agenda, when there is majority support – Speaker

17:10, 01 Jun 2018
Off

Knesset Speaker Yuli Yoel Edelstein replied to His Beatitude Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, noting that discussions on the Armenian Genocide recognition “were not scheduled for this week, at all.”

“I regret that incorrect publications caused you disappointment. The discussion about recognition of the Armenian Genocide was not scheduled for this week at all, so it was not pulled of the agenda. I did not remove the item of the agenda, not by insinuation and not in fact. I do not take one word back of what I said on the subject,” Edelstein said in a letter to Archbishop Nourhan Manougian.

“I remain true to what I have said in the past years over and over again: the Israeli Knesset must recognize the Armenian Genocide because it is the right and moral thing to do- and not because of political or momentary diplomatic interests,” he added.

“The moment we are convinced the Knesset will have a majority for recognition, we will bring it to a plenary voting. I will therefore do everything that is in my ability, and I hope that my efforts will bear fruits,” Mr. Edelstein said.

The comments come in response to a letter by His Beatitude Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, expressing frustration over the decision to withdraw the bill on Armenian Genocide recognition from Knesset agenda.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

U.S. Embassy and AmCham focus on supporting U.S. investment in Armenia

18:31, 01 Jun 2018

Armenian, Russian FMs to discuss bilateral ties, Karabakh conflict settlement

16:46, 01 Jun 2018

EBRD willing to closely cooperate with Armani's new government

16:39, 01 Jun 2018

Armenian President makes hamburgers for children

15:41, 01 Jun 2018

Europe Day celebrations to culminate with an open-air concert in Yerevan

15:19, 01 Jun 2018

Spanish PM forced out of office

14:40, 01 Jun 2018

California parole board to hold hearing on Hampig Sassounian on June 29

13:27, 01 Jun 2018

MickiToy: Henrikh Mkhitaryan's life-like toy goes on sale in Armenia

12:11, 01 Jun 2018

June 1 is International Children's Day

11:00, 01 Jun 2018

Serena Williams planning to visit Armenia

10:06, 01 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

U.S. Embassy and AmCham focus on supporting U.S. investment in Armenia

Armenian, Russian FMs to discuss bilateral ties, Karabakh conflict settlement

EBRD willing to closely cooperate with Armani's new government

Armenian President makes hamburgers for children

Europe Day celebrations to culminate with an open-air concert in Yerevan

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia