Armenian, Russian FMs to discuss bilateral ties, Karabakh conflict settlement

16:46, 01 Jun 2018
Off

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will visit Moscow on June 7, where he will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Discussions will focus on bilateral relations and settlement of the Karabkh conflict, deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department Artem Kozhin said Friday.

“The parties are expected to discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the context of an earlier meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian president Vladimir Putin,” he said.

The interlocutors will exchange views on Karabakh conflict settlement,” Kozhin added.

