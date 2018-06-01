California parole board to hold hearing on Hampig Sassounian on June 29

13:27, 01 Jun 2018
Off

Turks in the US are lobbying against the parole of Hampig Sassounian, an Armenian American sentenced for life for murdering Turkey’s consul general in Los Angeles in 1982, Daily Sabah reports.

Turks in the United States have sent 1,000 letters to a parole board, which is expected to hold hearing on Sassounian on June 29.

Hampig “Harry” Sassounian was 19 when he and a companion, who has not been caught, shot and killed Kemal Arikan as the consul sat in his car at an intersection in the Westwood area of Los Angeles.

A group called the Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide, to which Sassounian reportedly belonged, called a news service shortly afterward and claimed responsibility for the shooting, and other killings of Turkish diplomats, “to demand justice for genocidal crime in Turkey in 1915.”

Günay Evinch, head of the Turkish-American National Steering Committee (TASC), which is one of the non-profits behind the campaign against parole for Sassounian, told Anadolu Agency that convicts were eligible for a parole hearing every 18 months. He said a parole hearing for Sassounian was scheduled for June 29.

The case will ultimately will be decided by the California governor. Gov. Jerry Brown has rejected previous pleas for parole. He now has six months to approve or reject any verdict by the board.

Comments

Recent News

Europe Day celebrations to culminate with an open-air concert in Yerevan

15:19, 01 Jun 2018

Spanish PM forced out of office

14:40, 01 Jun 2018

MickiToy: Henrikh Mkhitaryan's life-like toy goes on sale in Armenia

12:11, 01 Jun 2018

June 1 is International Children's Day

11:00, 01 Jun 2018

Serena Williams planning to visit Armenia

10:06, 01 Jun 2018

Armenian Government keen to boost trade turnover with Georgia - PM

18:39, 31 May 2018

Istanbul Prosecutor rules using the term “Armenian Genocide” not a crime

17:33, 31 May 2018

Armenia elected Vice-Chair of a UNESCO Committee Bureau

16:50, 31 May 2018

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane stands down

15:16, 31 May 2018

Armenian PM visits Hovhannes Tumanyan House in Tbilisi

14:31, 31 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Europe Day celebrations to culminate with an open-air concert in Yerevan

Spanish PM forced out of office

MickiToy: Henrikh Mkhitaryan's life-like toy goes on sale in Armenia

June 1 is International Children's Day

Serena Williams planning to visit Armenia

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia