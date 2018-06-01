EBRD willing to closely cooperate with Armani’s new government

16:39, 01 Jun 2018
Off

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation led by Francis Malige, EBRD Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

The Premier stressed the importance of Government-EBRD cooperation and highlighted the Bank’s considerable involvement in our country’s economy.

“We are keen to develop cooperation and successfully implement all the proposed programs,” Nikol Pashinyan said, stressing the need for joint efforts to implement the projects more efficiently, avoiding all possible corruption risks.

In this context, the Prime Minister added that one of the priorities of the new government of Armenia is the fight against corruption, and it is important to increase the effectiveness of loans.

Francis Malige noted that Armenia is one of the EBRD’s most important partners, and the Bank is ready for close cooperation with the new government of Armenia. Highlighting Prime Minister Pashinyan’s remarks, the EBRD Regional Director noted that the Bank is interested in expanding its activities in our country.

Mr. Malige advised that the delegation of EBRD Board of Directors will be visiting Armenia this fall, which will be a good opportunity to discuss issues related to the development and expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The interlocutors referred to the current strategy of EBRD-Armenia partnership, touching upon the programs implemented in both public and private formats.

