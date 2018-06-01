Europe Day celebrations to culminate with an open-air concert in Yerevan

The Europe Day celebrations that were held in six cities of Armenia will culminate with an open-air concert in Yerevan on June 2.

The Europe Day Bike Ride will launch the open air festival in Yerevan with 150-200 cyclists expected to participate.

The open air fair and concert will start at 17:00 in the Northern Avenue.

The press briefing of the EU Ambassador Piotr Antoni Świtalski will take place following the Fair’s opening ceremony.

This year the Europe Day celebrations took place in 6 Armenian cities. It started in Ijevan on 12 May and continued in Hrazdan on 13 May. Vanadzor hosted the Europe Day celebrations on 19 May and Gyumri on 20 May, Kapan on 26 May and Yeghegnadzor was celebrating on 27 May.

Each year, Europe Day celebrations have different messages. This year Europe Day celebrations are held under the motto “Europe is here”. And for the first time in the history of Europe Day celebrations in Armenia the EU Delegation has come up with a musical contest which has resulted in to the anthem of “Europe is here.”

Seven young people living in different marzes of Armenia, pupils of local music schools, perform the Anthem. The initiative brought together very talented young people who will perform in Yerevan, too.

The annual Europe Day celebrations include informational events during which the EU-Armenia cooperation and partnership as well as diversity of European culture are presented. The information fair includes presentation and demonstration by the EU-funded projects and initiatives; these are the projects that aim to ensure balanced development of all the regions of Armenia in many areas: human rights, agriculture, culture, education, tourism, business support, civil society, migration, youth. Visitors will have opportunity to walk around and get acquainted with these projects, participate in cultural activities, various competitions, to get Europe Day branded gifts and souvenirs, to enjoy dance and music, and to taste delicious European cookies.

The open air concert will culminate the celebrations. The artists from Armenia and France will perform. The main guests of the evening are popular Armenian singer Iveta Mukuchyan and French famous VJ Zyper.