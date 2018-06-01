June 1 is International Children’s Day

International Children’s Day is a public holiday observed in some countries on 1 June.

The origin of this holiday goes back to 1925, when representatives from different countries met in Geneva, Switzerland to convene the first “World Conference for the Wellbeing of Children”.

After the conference, some governments around the world designated a day as Children’s Day to highlight children’s issues. There was no specific date recommended, so countries used whatever date was most relevant to their culture.

The date of 1 June is used by many ex-Soviet countries as ‘The International Day for Protection of Children’ was established on 1 June 1950 following the Women’s International Democratic Federation’s congress in Moscow that took place in 1949.