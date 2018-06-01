Netanyahu congratulates Pashinyan on being elected as Armenia’s PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Prime Minister of Armenia, wishing him success in leading Armenia to further development and prosperity.

Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated the Prime Minister and the Armenian people on the 100th anniversary of the First Republic.

Noting that Armenia and Israel celebrated the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Netanyahu underlined that the solidarity between the two countries is based on historic experience and the centuries-long existence of Armenians on the Holy Land, particularly Jerusalem.

“Israel is willing to expand its cooperation in a number of important spheres such as agriculture, energy, water resource management, infrastructure development, etc. I’m looking forward to working with you and your government to further strengthen the Armenian-Israeli partnership,” Israel’s Prime Minister said.