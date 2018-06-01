Serena Williams planning to visit Armenia

10:06, 01 Jun 2018
Tennis start Serena Williams has revealed plans to visit Armenia.

“My husband is Armenian, I am learning a lot about Armenians, I am an honorary Armenian, I love how proud they are,” Serena was quoted as saying by Ubitennis.

“I am planning to go over there, do not know if this year or next year, it is going to be fun!” Williams said.

Serena Williams is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is of Armenian descent and has visited Armenia on different occasions.

