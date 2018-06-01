Spanish PM forced out of office

14:40, 01 Jun 2018
Off
Photo: EPA

 

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has been forced out of office by a no-confidence vote in parliament, the BBC reports.

Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez, who filed the motion after Mr Rajoy’s party was implicated in a corruption scandal, will become prime minister.

“We’re going to sign a new page in the history of democracy in our country,” Mr Sánchez said ahead of Friday’s vote.

Mr Rajoy is the first prime minister in modern Spanish history to be defeated in a no-confidence motion.

The leader of the conservative People’s Party has been prime minister since 2011.

During the second day of debate on Friday, Mr Rajoy admitted facing defeat and told MPs that it has been “an honour to leave a better Spain than I found”.

Mr Sánchez secured a majority in the vote after gaining support from various smaller parties, including the Basque Nationalist Party – 180 MPs backed the motion, 169 voted against, with one abstention.

Comments

Recent News

Europe Day celebrations to culminate with an open-air concert in Yerevan

15:19, 01 Jun 2018

California parole board to hold hearing on Hampig Sassounian on June 29

13:27, 01 Jun 2018

MickiToy: Henrikh Mkhitaryan's life-like toy goes on sale in Armenia

12:11, 01 Jun 2018

June 1 is International Children's Day

11:00, 01 Jun 2018

Serena Williams planning to visit Armenia

10:06, 01 Jun 2018

Armenian Government keen to boost trade turnover with Georgia - PM

18:39, 31 May 2018

Istanbul Prosecutor rules using the term “Armenian Genocide” not a crime

17:33, 31 May 2018

Armenia elected Vice-Chair of a UNESCO Committee Bureau

16:50, 31 May 2018

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane stands down

15:16, 31 May 2018

Armenian PM visits Hovhannes Tumanyan House in Tbilisi

14:31, 31 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Europe Day celebrations to culminate with an open-air concert in Yerevan

California parole board to hold hearing on Hampig Sassounian on June 29

MickiToy: Henrikh Mkhitaryan's life-like toy goes on sale in Armenia

June 1 is International Children's Day

Serena Williams planning to visit Armenia

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia