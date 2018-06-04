2017 Aurora Prize laureate Tom Catena visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Doctor Tom Catena visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memoril in Yerevan today.

He paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide victims and planted a tree in the Memory Alley of Tsitsernakaberd complex.

Later today Catena will attend the presentation and First Day of Issue Ceremony of a special postage stamp featuring him as the 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate.

Doctor Tom Catena is visiting Armenia ahead of the 2018 Aurora Prize Award Ceremony and a series of special events. This year, the special weekend of events will take place on June 8-10, culminating with the announcement of the 2018 Aurora Prize Laureate.

A highlight of the weekend of events is the annual Aurora Dialogues, an international forum where leaders from the humanitarian and business communities will convene to discuss ways the global community can take meaningful action to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems.