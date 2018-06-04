Artsakh President receives protesters

On 3 June Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received a group of participants of the protest action held in Stepanakert.

A range of issues related to the incident that took place in capital Stepanakert on June 1 and events following it were discussed.

Unsatisfied with the results of the meeting, protesters keep one of the central streets in Stepanakert closed.

The protests follow a clash between two citizens and representatives of special forces of the Artsakh National Security Service on June 1.

Participants of the rally demand resignation of Police, NSS and Prosecutor’s Office officials.