Aurora Prize laureate Tom Catena featured on a postage stamp

17:06, 04 Jun 2018
Off

Haypost, Armenia’s national postal operator, has issued a new international postage stamp in cooperation with the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

Tom Catena, a Catholic missionary from Amsterdam, New York, was named as Aurora Prize Laureate on May 28, 2017. He has saved thousands of lives as the sole surgeon permanently based in Sudan’s war-ravaged Nuba Mountains where humanitarian aid is restricted.

The Aurora stamp is also a fundraising stamp. Attached to the first class stamp, valued at 350 AMD, is a donation coupon for 150 AMD. Together, the 500 AMD is equal to approximately US $1.00. Haypost will transfer the 150 AMD donation value to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. This enables anyone to donate easily to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Issues of Armenian-Russian military-technical cooperation discussed in Moscow

18:46, 04 Jun 2018

Artsakh President convenes consultations on domestic political situation

18:32, 04 Jun 2018

Producers of Armenian Genocide documentary take on rising tide of anti-Semitism

17:52, 04 Jun 2018

Fitch affirms city of Yerevan at 'B+'; outlook positive

17:01, 04 Jun 2018

President Sarkissian visits Embassy of Italy in Armenia

16:36, 04 Jun 2018

Mourinho says Mkhitaryan was "not ready" for Man Utd reality

15:32, 04 Jun 2018

2017 Aurora Prize laureate Tom Catena visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

14:07, 04 Jun 2018

Head of the Canadian Association of Former Parliamentarians visits Artsakh

13:25, 04 Jun 2018

Artsakh President receives protesters

13:23, 04 Jun 2018

His Holiness Aram I concerned over Stepanakert protests

12:42, 04 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Issues of Armenian-Russian military-technical cooperation discussed in Moscow

Artsakh President convenes consultations on domestic political situation

Producers of Armenian Genocide documentary take on rising tide of anti-Semitism

Fitch affirms city of Yerevan at 'B+'; outlook positive

President Sarkissian visits Embassy of Italy in Armenia

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia