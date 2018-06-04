Aurora Prize laureate Tom Catena featured on a postage stamp

Haypost, Armenia’s national postal operator, has issued a new international postage stamp in cooperation with the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

Tom Catena, a Catholic missionary from Amsterdam, New York, was named as Aurora Prize Laureate on May 28, 2017. He has saved thousands of lives as the sole surgeon permanently based in Sudan’s war-ravaged Nuba Mountains where humanitarian aid is restricted.

The Aurora stamp is also a fundraising stamp. Attached to the first class stamp, valued at 350 AMD, is a donation coupon for 150 AMD. Together, the 500 AMD is equal to approximately US $1.00. Haypost will transfer the 150 AMD donation value to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. This enables anyone to donate easily to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.